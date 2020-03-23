Hospitals Brace for Wave of COVID-19 Patients

California hospitals are preparing for a surge of coronavirus patients. Governor Newsom has directed more than 42 million dollars in emergency funding to California’s health care system. part of that money will be used to lease a hospital in Daly City in Northern California and reopen a recently closed hospital here in L.A. Together, that should add a thousand more hospital beds...but that likely still won’t be nearly enough.

Guest: Jorge Reyno, Vice President, Martin Luther King Hospital

International Aid Groups Help Hospitals

At L.A.’s Martin Luther King Hospital, the humanitarian aid group International Medical Corps, which usually operates in war and disaster zones abroad, assembled a huge tent that will operate as a field triage facility next to the hospital’s emergency room.

Guest: Margaret Traub, International Medical Corps