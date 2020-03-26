KQED is a proud member of
Census 2020: How Many of Your Neighbors Are Responding?
Tyche Hendricks

When the U.S. Census Bureau sets out to count all the people in the nation every 10 years, it hires a small army of workers to go door-to-door and follow up with every household that hasn’t responded to the census questionnaire.

That’s going to be a lot tougher this year in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

Door-to-door canvassing wasn’t due to start until mid-May, and now census officials have postponed it until May 28. But whether we’ll be out of the woods with the pandemic by then is unclear.

Of course, the more folks that take the census on their own, the fewer houses those census takers will have to visit – and the less they’ll have to worry about virus transmission.

You’ve probably received a Census 2020 invitation in the mail in the last week or two. It contains a Census ID number for your household, and simple instructions for taking the census online (or by phone or mail).

Even if you didn’t receive the invitation or can’t find it, you can go to My2020Census.gov, start the questionnaire and hit the link that reads “If you do not have a Census ID, click here.” It takes about 10 minutes to complete.

This year is the first time the every-ten-year census has an online option. And given the importance of social distancing in the midst of a pandemic, it's perfectly timed.

As of March 24, more than 33 million households had responded – 26.2% of the country’s nearly 129 million households.

How many people in your city and county have responded so far? The Census Bureau has launched an interactive map where you can track the response rate. It will be updated daily.

At this point, California is a little behind the national average, with 25.2% of households responding. Silicon Valley is leading the way for the state, with 31% of households responding in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties. At the other end of the spectrum, just 0.8% of the folks in rural Trinity County had taken the census as of March 24.

You can respond to the census in English, Spanish, Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean, Russian, Arabic, Tagalog, Polish, French, Haitian Creole, Portuguese, and Japanese. And by law, the U.S. Census Bureau must keep your information confidential and may not share it, not even with law enforcement and immigration agencies.

In the last census, in 2010, just over 68% of Californians responded on their own, without the need for a door-to-door census taker. Can we beat that this year? The stakes for our public health may have never been higher.