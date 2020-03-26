Census 2020: How Many of Your Neighbors Are Responding?

When the U.S. Census Bureau sets out to count all the people in the nation every 10 years, it hires a small army of workers to go door-to-door and follow up with every household that hasn’t responded to the census questionnaire.

That’s going to be a lot tougher this year in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

Door-to-door canvassing wasn’t due to start until mid-May, and now census officials have postponed it until May 28. But whether we’ll be out of the woods with the pandemic by then is unclear.

Of course, the more folks that take the census on their own, the fewer houses those census takers will have to visit – and the less they’ll have to worry about virus transmission.

You’ve probably received a Census 2020 invitation in the mail in the last week or two. It contains a Census ID number for your household, and simple instructions for taking the census online (or by phone or mail).