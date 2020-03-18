Farmworkers and Growers Brace for Impact of Coronavirus on Agriculture Industry

There might be some trouble coming to a produce aisle near you. Many farmers and migrant fieldworkers who pick, process, and pack so much of our food are worried about how coronavirus is upending this very important corner of our state’s economy.

Guest: Alex Hall, Fresno reporter, KQED

Lawsuit Alleges Daly City Violated State's Sanctuary Laws

An undocumented immigrant from El Salvador has sued Daly City, saying police violated the state’s sanctuary law by turning him over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED