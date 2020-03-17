From Social Distancing to Shelter-in-Place

Social Distancing Escalates to Shelter-in-Place

As of midnight, the Bay Area has the nation’s strictest policy aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus. Residents are being instructed to not leave the house for the next three weeks unless it's essential.

Legislature Passes Emergency Funding

The California Legislature took emergency action Monday night to address the coronavirus, and then it took a break.

Reporter: Katie Orr, KQED

Food Delivery Workers Hustle to Keep Restaurants Alive

In Los Angeles, Mayor Eric Garcetti has ordered restaurants to stop serving in-house meals as a public safety precaution, but ordering out is still allowed. That's made food delivery people very

important, both to keep people fed and to keep restaurants going. Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, The California Report co-Host

Inspections of Nursing Homes on Hold

Regulators charged with overseeing nursing homes aren't inspecting nursing homes or assisted living facilities. Advocates for this population, the most at risk of dying of COVID-19, aren’t able to access patients either.

Reporter: Molly Peterson, KQED Science

Dancing Through the Pandemic, Online

The mayor of San Luis Obispo is trying to help others in her community cope in her official capacity. And in her side-gig, which is teaching music to preschoolers. She's taking that project online during the coronavirus crisis.

Guest: Heidi Harmon, Mayor of San Luis Obispo