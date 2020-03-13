When COVID-19 Came to California

We take a look at what went right and what went wrong in the first weeks after COVID-19 arrived in California. As KQED Science reporter Lesley McClurg tells us, every misstep has put our state more at risk. We hear voices of first responders, experts and passengers quarantined on a cruise ship docked in the San Francisco Bay. Her story is part of a special collaboration with Reveal, from the Center for Investigative Reporting and PRX, and Cap Radio in Sacramento.

While many companies are encouraging employees to work from home, or take time off if they're sick, most people don’t have that privilege. This is especially true for those who drive for gig companies like Lyft, Uber, or Postmates. KQED’s Sam Harnett has the story of one driver who is scared to be on the road, but says she has no other choice.

We meet a California family who has some lessons for us about what it’s like to be part of a mass quarantine. Elizabeth Sun and her husband were born in China, but now they live in Alameda with their US-born kids. They went to China in January on what they thought would be a routine visit, to renew their work visas. But the coronavirus derailed their plans. The whole family found themselves unexpectedly stuck in a lockdown in Lon Jo, China that lasted for weeks. Monica Campbell, who reports for The World, started talking with the family a couple of weeks ago. And now that the lockdown is being lifted, she wanted to see how they’re doing.