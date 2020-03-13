Don't Panic: Your Questions Answered About the Coronavirus in the Bay Area

News about the Coronavirus in the Bay Area is changing every day. Schools are closing, white collar workers are working from home, and officials are trying to keep up. It can be overwhelming to know what to do and how to plan.

Our KQED colleagues have been working around the clock to bring us up to date information about the coronavirus, including our friends over at Bay Curious. They've answered some questions and concerns that listeners submitted, and today we're sharing that episode with you.

Get the latest coronavirus updates in the Bay Area here. And read more audience questions about COVID-19 here.