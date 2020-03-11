Crowdless Amid Coronavirus

San Francisco banned large gatherings of 1,000 or more people, which means the Warriors will play the Brooklyn Nets in an empty arena on Thursday.

But it's not just San Francisco that is being cautious with crowds amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The NCAA announced Wednesday that March Madness would be played without fans.

From basketball players to artists to gig workers, the effects of coronavirus are being felt by just about everyone.

Stay safe and elbow-bump, folks, no matter what you might hear from the virus-deniers.