Coronavirus Cancelations Threaten Livelihoods of Independent Artists

“We have no events, so there’s no industry. It’s tough, really tough,” he says, adding that he’s already lost his projected monthly gross. “We had a little bit of a cushion, and that’s enabled us to make sure our people can get paid through right now. But I also told everybody that they need to brace for the inevitable.”

Kowal laments that gatherings and celebrations are not an option for people looking for community amid this stressful climate. “During 9/11 and the financial crisis, we were the solution for people—events and concerts and fun,” he says. “Whereas today, this is almost turned on its head. You can’t go to the event to make yourself feel better. If anything, people are looking at events as the risk factor.”

In addition to artists and event presenters, designers, photographers and other content producers tied to the music industry are losing out, too. “Even with clients we do have, people have been understandably concerned about their wellbeing,” says Nick Francis, founder of Picture of a Fish creative agency, which works with Earl Sweatshirt, the Oakland Symphony, Fantastic Negrito and others.

He’s had numerous client meetings canceled and projects fall through, including a large film production. “As talent, it’s hard to know what you can spend your money and resources on if we don’t know whats going to be happening in next couple of months,” Francis explains. “Does it make sense to have merch designed and printed if you don’t know if you’re gonna be doing shows the next three months?”

“I have a tape that I’m supposed to be dropping in a couple months, it’s the time to get as much content as I could,” says singer Amen, who has lost shows and nannying jobs because of the pandemic. Photographers have canceled on her for shoots, too. “People aren’t trying to come out to work because it is that serious.”

Event photographer Amina El Kabbany’s business has also taken a hit. This week, her presentation at Adobe was canceled because the company instated a work-from-home policy due to coronavirus. A concert photography job for Red Bull was also delayed, costing her an estimated 80% of her monthly income.

“I have to recoup that, but in a time like this people are going to be tight with their money,” she says, adding she hopes to redirect her social media followers to her Etsy shop of photo prints and to her portrait services. “I’m trying to grapple with how I’m going to make a living during this time.”

In addition to the economic challenges, the health risks of coronavirus aren’t lost on artists. Some, like rapper Ian Kelly, have had to change some of their practices to ensure they don’t accidentally catch—or transmit—the respiratory infection. He’s stopped driving for Lyft—his usual side gig—to avoid potentially sick passengers. And some of his musical collaborators have canceled studio sessions as a safety measure.