Coachella to be Postponed (Not Canceled) Due to Coronavirus, According to Reports

Due to concerns about the coronavirus, the Coachella music festival will move to two weekends in October, according to sources close to the matter. Coachella's new dates are said to be Oct. 9–11 and Oct. 16–18.

The postponement of Coachella, California's largest music festival, was leaked by booking agents and managers who received calls from festival organizers to confirm artists' availability for the new dates. As of yet, no official announcement has come from Goldenvoice, which presents Coachella each year.