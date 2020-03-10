KQED is a proud member of
Coachella to be Postponed (Not Canceled) Due to Coronavirus, According to Reports
Gabe Meline
Coachella at sunset.  (Goldenvoice)

Due to concerns about the coronavirus, the Coachella music festival will move to two weekends in October, according to sources close to the matter. Coachella's new dates are said to be Oct. 9–11 and Oct. 16–18.

The postponement of Coachella, California's largest music festival, was leaked by booking agents and managers who received calls from festival organizers to confirm artists' availability for the new dates. As of yet, no official announcement has come from Goldenvoice, which presents Coachella each year.

Speculation about Coachella being canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus ramped up on Monday, when three cases of coronavirus were found in Riverside County, where Coachella is held. Last Friday, officials in Austin canceled this year's South by Southwest festival, citing public health concerns. Just days prior, organizers also canceled the Ultra music festival in Miami.

Both festivals draw over 100,000 people, roughly the per-day attendance at Coachella.

According to Billboard, organizers speaking with county officials "hope to know within the next 48 hours if the move is possible. If not, the 2020 versions of Coachella and Stagecoach will likely be canceled."

Meanwhile, Goldenvoice's Stagecoach festival, which, like Coachella, is also held at the polo grounds in Indio, is said to be postponed and rescheduled to October as well.

Though October is generally hotter in temperature than April, it isn't unprecedented to hold a festival in the month at the Coachella grounds. In 2016, Coachella organizers in October presented Desert Trip, a three-day festival marketed to the baby boomer generation featuring the Rolling Stones, the Who, Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Roger Waters and Paul McCartney. The first-ever Coachella, in 1999, was also held in October.

Meanwhile, those flying to Coachella are preparing for airfare transfers. As reported by Vox, several airlines are waiving some cancelation fees and change-of-travel fees. American, Alaska, United, Delta and JetBlue have all made adjustments for the coronavirus. However, as Vox notes, those waivers are subject to limited terms and conditions, and the time of the ticket's purchase, which may affect Coachella attendees.