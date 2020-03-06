Is Coachella Next? Canceled Ultra Festival, SXSW Has Fans Worried About Coronavirus

Coachella fans worried about a canceled festival this year due to the coronavirus got a new reason to be nervous Friday.

Officials in Austin canceled this year's South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas on Friday, just two days after organizers canceled this year's Ultra festival in Miami.

Both festivals draw over 100,000 people, roughly the per-day attendance of Coachella. And with coronavirus fears on high alert, petitions have circulated both for and against canceling Coachella.

But officials so far have given only standard statements about monitoring the situation.