What's Next for Passengers on Grand Princess Cruise

Passengers are disembarking from that Grand Princess cruise ship which was held off the California coast for days to contain an outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Reporter: Kate Wolffe, KQED

Homelessness Meeting Turns to Coronavirus in Sacramento

The mayors of California’s largest cities say the state needs more coronavirus testing, and they’re especially worried about vulnerable populations, like the unsheltered.

Reporter: Katie Orr, KQED

Mexico Sin Mujeres

Across Mexico on Monday, women refused to go to work as a way to protest an alarming rise in violence against women. The protest was called a “Day Without Women.” We get a glimpse of what it looked like in the border city of Tijuana.

Reporter: Max Rivlin-Nadler, KPBS