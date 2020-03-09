Quarantined Cruise Ship to Dock in Oakland

The Grand Princess Cruise which has been circling off the California coast after 21 people aboard tested positive for the new coronavirus, is expected to dock at the Port of Oakland later this afternoon. Mayor Libby Schaaf assured Oakland residents that everything will be done to protect their safety once the ship docks.

LA County Public Health Workers Prep for Outbreak

Across the state, counties have declared public health emergencies in response to the threat of COVID-19… most recently Riverside County in Southern California. But what does that really mean when it comes to the day-to-day work of public health departments in those places?

Guest: Barbara Ferrer, Director, Los Angeles County Public Health Department

Largest School District in Northern California Cancelling Classes Due to Outbreak

Three schools in the San Francisco area have announced they are suspending class and Stanford University is cancelling classes and moving to on-line instruction. Meanwhile, the largest school district in Northern California and the fifth-largest in the state is closing this week amid coronavirus concerns.

Reporter: Sara Hossaini, KQED