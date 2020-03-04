California Braces for Long Lines at Super Tuesday Primary

A fraction of the 20.7 million registered voters in the heavily Democratic state already returned mail-in ballots in early voting, which started last month.

Officials expected many more mail-in ballots to arrive Tuesday because many voters waited to see results from other primaries, like last weekend’s South Carolina contest, before mailing in their ballots.

“We got 20,000 ballots in the mail today and many people are showing up at the polls and dropping off their mail-in ballots,” said John Arntz, director of San Francisco’s Department of Elections.

In Santa Clara County, turnout at voting centers appeared light but the area’s voters usually show up after work, said Evelyn Mendez from the Santa Clara County Registrar’s Office.

She said the office had received about a quarter of the mail-in ballots that were issued.

“People tell us they were waiting to the last minute to see if candidates dropped out,” Mendez said.

Enthusiasm is high among Democrats eager to elect a candidate they hope can oust President Donald Trump in the fall, and California moved up its primary from June to March so voters could weigh in earlier.