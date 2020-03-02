Help! My Candidate Dropped Out: All Your Super Tuesday Voting Questions, Answered

Yes. Under a new state law you can register to vote and cast a ballot on Election Day — but you must go to a county election office, polling place or vote center. Find a nearby polling place or voting center here.

It's important to note, however, that your ballot will take a few days, or maybe even weeks, to be counted if you register on Election Day, because voting officials must verify your eligibility before they can count it.

If I'm not a registered Democrat, can I vote in Tuesday's primary?

Yes — but this late time, you must request a Democratic primary ballot at a polling location, county election office or vote center. If you were mailed a different ballot, bring it with you so you can exchange it for one with the Democratic presidential candidates.

What happens to the votes (and delegates) for the candidates who already dropped out?



If you already voted for Steyer, Buttigieg, Klobuchar or Andrew Yang — all candidates on the ballot who have since dropped out — they will still get your vote in California's final tally, and will also still receive any delegates they might end up qualifying for. However, with their campaigns suspended, none of that really matters.

Now that four candidates on the ballot have dropped out, does that change the delegate math?

Nope. All candidates still need to clear 15% of the vote — in their districts and statewide — to qualify for any delegates. That threshold is simply based on the total voter turnout in any given congressional district or statewide, regardless of how many candidates are left standing.

If I haven’t mailed in my vote-by-mail ballot yet, what should I do?

You can drop it off at any voting center, polling location or county elections office. Or, you can mail it — as long as it’s postmarked by Tuesday, March 3 and arrives by Friday, it will still be counted.

How can I make sure my vote was counted?

Check with your county election office. Here’s a handy list to help with that.

What other states are voting on Super Tuesday?

A whole bunch of them: Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia are all voting, as well as American Samoa.

How many delegates are up for grabs, both in California and all Super Tuesday states combined?

California will dole out 415 delegates. In the 14 states and one territory holding primary contests on Super Tuesday, there are a total of 1,344 delegates up for grabs — or about a third of all "pledged" delegates in the entire Democratic primary (3,979). To put that in context, only 155 delegates have been awarded so far from the first four states.

How many delegates are needed to secure the nomination?

To secure the Democratic nomination, a candidate needs 1,991 delegates, or a majority of the total delegates awarded in the primaries and caucuses in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. territories. (Superdelegates won’t come into play unless no candidate gets that majority on the first ballot.)