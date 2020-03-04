Berkeley Teacher Salaries and School Funding Get Boost in Early Election Returns

In early returns, three school funding measures were leading Tuesday night by a wide margin in Berkeley, a city that has long demonstrated its willingness to tax itself to support public education. Measures E, G and H were touted as a three-in-one package to support a raft of school district needs: teacher salaries, school construction and facility maintenance.

“This is the community saying we support Berkeley public schools. We support our teachers. We support staff that work in our schools. And we want to make sure that we keep our teachers here,” said Jenny Wong, Berkeley city auditor and the parent of two kids at Berkeley High School. "I’m just delighted to see this kind of overwhelming support for our Berkeley public schools."

Late Tuesday night, even with only about 7% of precincts reporting, Measure E was leading with 77% approval. If it passes with the necessary two-thirds majority, Berkeley homeowners will see an additional cost of 12.4 cents per square foot on their property tax bills, which is anticipated to raise about $9.5 million a year.

The measure is one of a growing number of efforts by cities and communities to increase teacher compensation by raising local taxes. With state funding depressed by Proposition 13’s cap on property taxes, Berkeley, like neighboring cities Albany and Alameda, put a parcel tax on the ballot to “address educator recruitment and retention.”

Measure E was floated as part of a deal negotiated last fall between district officials and the teachers union: Teachers would get a 12% raise over the course of two years, with a large part of that raise funded by the passage of additional taxes.