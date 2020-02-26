Raises for Berkeley Teachers: Should a Parcel Tax Fund Them?

The measure's backers say it's been endorsed by every elected official in the city, but some residents are questioning whether it is one tax too many.

"I slowly started getting involved when I realized that our property taxes are going steadily up," said homeowner Nick Zahariadis, who bought his Berkeley home 15 years ago. "What I find is not very nuanced with this approach. It's a very blunt instrument on both ends."

Zahariadis sees Measure E as taking from one middle class group — homeowners — to pay another — teachers.

One analysis by city staff found that the tax would amount to an additional $186 every year for a 1,500 square foot home. According to the school district, the average homeowner currently pays between 15% and 20% of their property tax bill to schools.

Measure E would require a two-thirds majority to pass. Voters are also being asked to renew two school bond measures: Measure G to continue the district's bond obligation to improve and remodel school facilities and Measure H to extend funding for ongoing maintenance of district facilities.

Last fall, Berkeley district schools began with more teacher vacancies than normal, according to Janine Waddell, vice president of the Berkeley Federation of Teachers.

Waddell said improving teaching salaries would help the district be more competitive as it recruits and retains top quality teachers. If the measure passes, a starting teacher's salary would go from $53,274 to $58,428 in the coming school year, bringing them more in line with teachers in other East Bay school districts, according to BFT President Matt Meyer.

As the Mulholland-Beahrs knocked on doors, several people who answered said they intended to vote yes on Measure E.

Matt Rowe bought his home in Berkeley four years ago. Even though the three different school funding measures up for a vote could increase the schools' portion of his property tax bill by about 30%, Rowe said he's not hesitating.

"We are happy to support community taxes and in general feel that people who are not struggling for comforts and food should probably be paying more taxes in general," Rowe said.

But Zahariadis and others say, when it comes to calculating taxes, the devil is in the details: By his own calculations, Zahariadis thinks the portion of his tax bill that would go to schools would increase by $600.

"You have to understand, we're heading into November," he said. "We know we're going to get mega bonds and other tax measures. This keeps going."

Recently, Zahariadis and homeowner Isabelle Gaston met up at Cedar-Rose Park to share their concerns with KQED. They are part of an informal group of homeowners who have become friends as they've tried to decipher how their properties are being assessed.

Gaston says she and her husband are close to retirement and concerned about the snowballing effect of taxes as they age.

"It took me a good 45 minutes to an hour to sit down and do all the math," she said. "I'm looking at about a 42.5% increase or close to just under $900."

The variables for how the tax hike would be calculated include when someone purchased their home, whether they've paid off their mortgages and even how the square footage of their home is calculated.

Many homeowners have benefited from Proposition 13, which went into effect in 1978 and has since restricted the rate of property tax increases to 2% annually. According to U.S. census data, about 18% of Berkeley homeowners bought their homes more than 30 years ago and presumably pay relatively little in taxes.

Zahariadis and his friends were also surprised to find that the city's records often don't match the square footage listed on a property when it was purchased.

Natasha Beery, director of the Berkeley Schools Excellence Program agrees that it's tough to determine the increased cost to an average homeowner if Measures E, G and H were to pass.

Beery pointed to three similarly sized homes on the same street that she said could sell for about the same price. Her research found these homeowners are paying wildly different property taxes: $7,000, $15,000 and $26,000.

"The one with the lowest bill is actually the largest house," she wrote in an email. "It was purchased before Prop. 13, the owners are seniors in their late 70s, their kids are grown, their mortgage is presumably paid off."

Beery said the home with the highest tax bill was purchased within the last 10 years by parents with kids in school.