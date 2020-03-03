California Lawmakers Call Out Feds for Dodging Coronavirus Briefing

A group of California lawmakers is calling out the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for not being more transparent about a whistleblower complaint that alleged federal workers may have been exposed to the COVID-19 coronavirus at military bases that received evacuees in the state.
The complaint alleges some federal workers from the Administration of Children and Families (ACF) – which is overseen by HHS – who were sent to assist at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield and March Air Force Base near Riverside did not have the necessary protective gear or training when they were deployed to help Americans evacuated from China during the COVID-19 virus outbreak.