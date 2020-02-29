Did Feds Working at Fairfield Quarantine Lack Coronavirus Protection? 'We'll Get Back to You'

A government whistleblower has filed a complaint alleging that some federal workers did not have the necessary protective gear or training when they were deployed to help Americans evacuated from China during the coronavirus outbreak.
The complaint deals with Department of Health and Human Services employees sent to Travis and March Air Force bases in California to assist the quarantined evacuees. The Office of Special Counsel, a federal agency that investigates personnel issues, confirmed on Thursday that it had received the unnamed whistleblower's complaint and had opened a case.
On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the first possible community level transmission of the coronavirus in the U.S., after a woman tested positive for the virus in Solano County. North Bay congressman John Garamendi said he’s concerned that federal health workers deployed to quarantined patients at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield may have spread the novel coronavirus to the broader community.
Garamendi, who represents Solano County, is raising concerns after he said federal health officials were not able to answer questions during a briefing Friday morning about whether the federal workers at the base followed proper safety protocols.
"I then asked, 'What about Travis? And, they said, 'Well, we'll get back to you about Travis.' I said, 'What about Travis? Can you assure us?' They said, 'We'll get back to you,' " Garamendi told KQED.