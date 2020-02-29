Bay Area Schools Prepare for Possible Spread of Coronavirus

As the nation's second case of community transmission of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) was confirmed Friday in the Bay Area, health officials have warned some of the region's school districts to take precautions.

While they say the risk to the public remains low, officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned the Fairfield-Suisun and Travis Unified school districts in Solano County to prepare for a possible outbreak of COVID-19. The warning came following news that a Solano County woman had tested positive for COVID-19 this week, representing the first community-level transmission of the disease in the United States.

Meanwhile, the Palo Alto Unified School District on Friday said a parent of two students may have been exposed to COVID-19. In a message to parents, Superintendent Don Austin wrote that the district took immediate action, sending the two students home and excluding them from attending school until the district gets more information.

News of new cases of COVID-19 in the Bay Area have stoked fears and uncertainty among some parents.

"It's kind of scary," said Ricardo Sanchez, the father of fifth-grader at Mira Vista Elementary school in Richmond. "Now they say it’s in Solano County and a lot of parents they are actually kind of worried because we don’t know if we have to stay with our children at home or what’s going to happen."