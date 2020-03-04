Surprise Results, and Millions Spent, in State Legislative Primaries

The top two finishers in a trio of competitive Bay Area state Senate races may not be known for days, as a handful of candidates remain tightly bunched.

Incumbent Senator Steve Glazer (D-Orinda) will advance to the general election in the 7th district, while Santa Clara supervisor Dave Cortese has opened up a wide lead in the open 15th district in San Jose.

Harder to decipher is who Glazer and Cortese will face in the general election — and who will go toe-to-toe come November in the 13th district, covering the peninsula from Brisbane to Sunnyvale.

In that district and the adjacent 15th, the Bay Area's two open state Senate seats resulted in two of the most expensive legislative campaigns in California.

But if there's anything that can be gleaned from Tuesday's early returns, it's that primaries packed with Democratic candidates can make it easier for less-heralded Republicans to advance to the general election.

Surprise on the Peninsula

Early returns in the 13th district have Republican Alexander Glew, a Los Altos engineer, leading the field. Glew spent just over $1,000 on his campaign, according to pre-primary filings made with the Secretary of State in mid-February.