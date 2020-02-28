There's A Familiar Distrust In West Oakland After Contaminated Water Closes McClymonds High

McClymonds High School in West Oakland temporarily closed last week after a cancer-causing chemical was found in the groundwater. The school district now is testing to see whether it’s safe for students to return to class.

Local officials say there's no evidence that the contamination has caused health problems in the neighborhood. But some residents are worried, because West Oakland is no stranger to industrial waste affecting the health of the community.

Guest: Laura Klivans, KQED community health reporter