California's Wildfire Victims Fear Coming Last in PG&E Payout

In Wednesday's hearing, attorneys for the victims, PG&E, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services spent more than two hours debating whether disaster-relief agencies should be able to draw on the victims' fund to cover the billions that they gave to help during and after the deadly wildfires.

The government agencies say taxpayers deserve to be reimbursed for footing the bill because years of willful neglect by PG&E resulted in dangerous power lines that ignited the wildfires. PG&E and the victims' attorneys contend the law doesn't allow them to make claims because the utility didn't intentionally cause the fires.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali didn't rule on the issue Wednesday but signaled he will soon.

Dozens are making passionate pleas to Montali asking him to rework a deal he approved in December. More than 1,600 wildfire victims signed an online petition calling the settlement unfair.

PG&E "is building off of our losses in a sense," said Jason Meek, 48, whose wine country home was destroyed in 2017. "It's important in my view that this settlement is done with thought and care."

William Abrams, a fire survivor whose home was destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in 2017, has also asked Montali to overturn his approval of the $13.5 billion settlement. He said the lawyers who negotiated the dollar deal haven't done an adequate job educating survivors about how it would work.

"Victims are starting to learn what is in the [agreement] and expressing that it is inconsistent with their best interest," Abrams wrote in a court filing ahead of a Feb. 11 hearing.

The possibility of government agencies tapping the fund has outraged people still looking for places to live after losing their homes and, in some cases, still grieving loved ones who perished during the worst wildfires in modern U.S. history.

Montali, who also presided over PG&E's previous bankruptcy from 2001 to 2004, has never left any doubt that compensating the wildfire victims is his top priority in the new case, which began in January 2019. Claimants have since filed more than $50 billion in wildfire claims, which the utility has proposed settling for a total of $25.5 billion, which includes reimbursement for insurers and other things.

Attorneys representing the victims concede the settlement isn't perfect, but they say it's the best deal possible under the circumstances.