The Oakland A's announcement this week to take games off English-language radio has got some longtime fans in their feels. Sure, all of the same commentary will be available through an app, but many fans still swear by listening to baseball on the dial.

It's also coming on the heels of both the Warriors and the Raiders leaving town. So why did the A’s become the first team in Major League Baseball to stop airing on local radio?

Guest: Nina Thorsen, KQED producer and A's superfan