Bernie Sanders Richmond Rally Encourages Early Voting

A capacity crowd spilled out from Richmond's Craneway Pavilion at a campaign rally for presidential hopeful Senator Bernie Sanders.

Sanders repeated promises of a $15 dollar minimum wage, universal healthcare, and more affordable housing.

Connie McFarland, a bus driver from Pittsburgh attended the rally. For her, college for all is an important issue. "If we're going to keep up as a nation, everybody needs to be educated," she said. "I also believe that people should have a living wage. Because right now, if you look at the housing prices, you can't afford to live here unless you've already purchased your home," McFarland said.

Sanders said that Super Tuesday, March 3, when California holds its primary along with 13 other states will be "the most consequential election in modern history in the country."

https://www.twitch.tv/videos/553588914