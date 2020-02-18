Bernie Sanders Richmond Rally Encourages Early Voting
Bernie Sanders Richmond Rally Encourages Early Voting

kqed news
Sen. Bernie Sanders addressed the crowd at the Craneway Pavilion in Richmond, California. (Julie Chang/KQED)

A capacity crowd spilled out from Richmond's Craneway Pavilion at a campaign rally for presidential hopeful Senator Bernie Sanders.

Sanders repeated promises of a $15 dollar minimum wage, universal healthcare, and more affordable housing.

Connie McFarland, a bus driver from Pittsburgh attended the rally. For her, college for all is an important issue. "If we're going to keep up as a nation, everybody needs to be educated," she said. "I also believe that people should have a living wage. Because right now, if you look at the housing prices, you can't afford to live here unless you've already purchased your home," McFarland said.

Sanders said that Super Tuesday, March 3, when California holds its primary along with 13 other states will be "the most consequential election in modern history in the country."

https://www.twitch.tv/videos/553588914

He asked the audience to not only vote, but also to ensure friends and family do as well. "I'm here to ask you to vote — to vote early. To bring your aunts and uncles and grandparents and friends and co-workers."

Sanders also reminded No Party Preference voters, who make up the second largest political affiliation in the state, behind Democrats, to change their party preference to democrat if they want to vote in the presidential primary.

 

