Reckoning With Sexual Assault At Berkeley High School
Reckoning With Sexual Assault At Berkeley High School

20 min
Devin KatayamaVanessa RancañoEricka Cruz GuevarraAlan Montecillo
Berkeley High School students take over school district offices to protest what they’re calling a “rape culture” at their school on Feb. 11, 2019. (Vanessa Rancano/KQED News)

Students at Berkeley High School walked out of class last week to protest campus administrators' response to allegations of sexual assault. It all began after the names of boys accused of assault started appearing on the wall of a girls' restroom. Around the same time, an unnamed student filed a lawsuit against the school, alleging that her sexual assault case was mishandled.

Student organizers plan to present a list of demands to the school board on Wednesday. And in the era of both the #MeToo movement and student protests, organizers hope that these policy changes will change the culture of their school.

Guests:

  • Vanessa Rancaño, education reporter for KQED News
  • Abigail Sanchez, senior at Berkeley High School, and Spencer Paik, junior at Berkeley High School

