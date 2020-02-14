The Story of Change in Oakland Through the Old Capwell Building

Maybe you know it as the old Capwell building that was first built in the 20s. Or where Sears used to be. You may also remember it as the building that almost became Uber's HQ.

Now, the Oakland building officially called Uptown Station is going to open soon. It'll include food, retail, and tech companies. And, well, it looks pretty fancy.

Today, a story of who this building has been for through the years, and how it's changed.

Guests: Annalee Allen, historian and walking tour guide with the City of Oakland, and Azucena Rasilla, freelance journalist