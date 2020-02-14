The Story of Change in Oakland Through the Old Capwell Building
Search
X
Donate
The Bay

The Story of Change in Oakland Through the Old Capwell Building

14 min
Devin KatayamaEricka Cruz GuevarraAlan Montecillo
The new Uptown Station on 1955 Broadway in Downtown Oakland on Feb. 13, 2019. (Ericka Cruz Guevarra/KQED News)

Maybe you know it as the old Capwell building that was first built in the 20s. Or where Sears used to be. You may also remember it as the building that almost became Uber's HQ.

Now, the Oakland building officially called Uptown Station is going to open soon. It'll include food, retail, and tech companies. And, well, it looks pretty fancy.

Today, a story of who this building has been for through the years, and how it's changed.

Guests: Annalee Allen, historian and walking tour guide with the City of Oakland, and Azucena Rasilla, freelance journalist

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
Log In ToPledge-Free Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.