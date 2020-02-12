Christine Blasey Ford: I Expected Attacks But Felt Compelled to Share Kavanaugh Story

Blasey Ford said her family received support from their community, including her kids' schools, and that she has been heartened to make new friends — like anti-gun activist David Hogg, who survived the Parkland school massacre.

Before she testified, though, Blasey Ford said she knew she'd be subjected to attacks.

"As psychologists and sociologists, we expect that survivors of sexual assault will experience what we call DARVO," she said. That acronym, she explained, stands for denial by the accused, attack the accuser, and then recast the victim as the offender.

"The victim becomes the offender and the offender becomes the victim. So we see that playing out on the news right now. We see that in just about all public cases of sexual assault. And I think it's really important that we all learn to recognize that and call it out while it's happening and understand that paradigm," she said.

Blasey Ford read aloud some of the responses from the people she confided in before coming forward:

"Please don't ever talk about this with me again."

"You've already done more than anyone else would ever do just by considering it. I salute you, patriot."

"Remember, no matter what, you've already won."

"You must push harder. There is so much at stake for all of us. The future of the country is in your hands. Do you understand what a critical time this is in history?"

Blasey Ford said she was incredibly stressed out during that time and having trouble sleeping. Ultimately, she said, her colleagues and mentors at work told her, "you don't owe anybody anything."

"That was really helpful for a while. And really sage advice. I would go over it in my head kind of every night. And ultimately, I decided I did owe it to the citizenry of this country, to future generations and to other people to share the information," she said.