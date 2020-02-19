Get Ready for Another Consumer Privacy Initiative in California

That said, he added, "Sensible companies realize this regulation is coming. This is not a burn-down-the-whole-world law. This is not a law that, you know, puts anybody out of business."

The real estate developer turned data privacy advocate has given a lot of thought in recent years to the surveillance economy that's sprung up around consumer data. And he recognizes he's not alone in feeling concerned about it: About 81% of the public say they feel "the potential risks they face because of data collection by companies outweigh the benefits,” according to the Pew Research Center.

But unlike most of us, Mactaggart had the money to launch a political and legal conversation in California, although "conversation" is perhaps too polite a term.

In 2018, Mactaggart launched a ballot initiative to tackle consumer data privacy. Business interests, data privacy advocates and members of the state Legislature were able to persuade him to drop it in favor of hastily written — and passed — legislation.

At that point, all sides declared open season on "fixing" it as the legislative year progressed. More than a couple dozen bills were launched, some trying to tighten the language of the CCPA to favor consumers, more trying to loosen the law to favor businesses.

"I expected some pushing and shoving, but I didn’t expect this wholesale assault to try to like wipe it out," Mactaggart said.

Most of the measures failed to pass, thanks in large part to state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee in Sacramento. After the smoke cleared, what was left of the CCPA was still the strongest law of its kind in the country.

That may be because "it's the only privacy act in the country," said Jackson.

She said she appreciates that Mactaggart now wants to make the law even tougher, although she hasn't had the chance to comprehensively review the fine print.

"This is such a new area. There are probably going to be a lot of different interpretations to it," Jackson said.