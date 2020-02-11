Give Me Your Tired, Your Poor, Their DNA Yearning to be Collected...

Under a Trump administration pilot program, U.S. Border Patrol agents are collecting DNA from migrants and entering the genetic information into a criminal database.

With plans to expand the program, children as young as 14 are having their saliva swabbed by federal agents who then put the samples in a database that until now has been used only for people arrested, charged or convicted of serious crimes.

But don't worry, I'm sure this administration would never use the collected information for nefarious purposes.