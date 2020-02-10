A Black Chef's Dream Of Returning To The Fillmore

Fernay McPherson has built up her business, piece by piece, for six years. Today, you can find Minnie Bell's Soul Movement at the Emeryville Public Market.

But Fernay's biggest professional dream is to bring her restaurant back to the place where she and so many other Black folks in the Bay Area lived until it became unaffordable — the Fillmore in San Francisco.

This episode is from Copper & Heat, a podcast produced in Oakland that explores the unspoken rules and traditions of restaurant kitchens.