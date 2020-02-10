A Black Chef's Dream Of Returning To The Fillmore
Search
X
Donate
News

A Black Chef's Dream Of Returning To The Fillmore

20 min
Devin KatayamaEricka Cruz GuevarraAlan Montecillo
Fernay McPherson, owner of Minnie Bell's Soul Movement. (Jenny Love)

Fernay McPherson has built up her business, piece by piece, for six years. Today, you can find Minnie Bell's Soul Movement at the Emeryville Public Market.

But Fernay's biggest professional dream is to bring her restaurant back to the place where she and so many other Black folks in the Bay Area lived until it became unaffordable — the Fillmore in San Francisco.

This episode is from Copper & Heat, a podcast produced in Oakland that explores the unspoken rules and traditions of restaurant kitchens.

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
Log In ToPledge-Free Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.