Federal EPA Fires Top Official in California

Mike Stoker, the controversial head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in California and other Western states, was fired this week. Stoker says his firing may have stemmed from praise he received from Democrats for his work on contaminated sites in their communities. However, Stoker received criticism for his extensive travel and for managing hundreds of San Francisco-based staff remotely from Southern California.

Reporter: Kevin Stark, KQED

Company Behind Controversial Pesticide Says it Will Halt Production

Corteva Agriscience, the main manufacturer of a pesticide called chlorpyrifos, said yesterday it will stop making the product. That announcement comes as California moves to ban the pesticide’s sale, citing studies that link the popular agricultural pesticide to brain damage in kids and harm to wildlife.

Reporter: Laura Klivans, KQED

Native American Actress Reflects on Film Industry's Changes

Native American actress Sacheen Littlefeather stepped in for Marlon Brando at the Academy Awards in 1973 to protest the mistreatment of her people. Littlefeather says there still aren’t many lead roles for Native Americans today, but things are slowly changing.

Reporter: Chloe Veltman