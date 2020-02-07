Long Before Politics at the Oscars Was a Thing, There Was Sacheen Littlefeather

“Hello, my name is Sacheen Littlefeather," said the 20-something California actress and activist, as she stood under the lights. She was dressed in tribal dress and waving several pages of paper covered with typed text Brando had given her to read out that evening. "He has asked me to tell you in a very long speech, which I cannot share with you presently because of time, but I will be glad to share with the press afterwards, that he very regretfully cannot accept this very generous award."

Littlefeather’s face lit up TV sets in more than 24 million homes, as she explained Brando’s decision to boycott the high-profile event and send her in his place.

"And the reasons for this being the treatment of American Indians today by the film industry," she went on against a chorus of boos and cheers. "And on television, in movie reruns and also with recent happenings at Wounded Knee."

Littlefeather, who's half Apache and half white, is now in her seventies. She lives in Novato, a town about an hour north of San Francisco. Her speech about the representation of indigenous people on screen — and the U.S. government's recent suppression of Native American protesters at Wounded Knee on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota — may have been short, but she said it caused an immediate uproar.