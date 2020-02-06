Coronavirus Fears Won't Stop SF Lunar New Year Festivities

In a cavernous warehouse on San Francisco’s waterfront, Stephanie Mufson and her small team of builders and decorators are putting the final touches on an array of spectacularly gaudy floats. They’re for the city’s Chinese New Year Parade this weekend — 2020 is the Year of the Rat.

"We have rats everywhere!" Mufson said, pointing out a pair of massive gold rats looking very pleased with themselves as they teeter on a pile of gleaming treasure.

The cavernous space is a psychedelic jumble of outsize critters. Gold ones ... red and white glittery ones ... and cute little grey ones holding watering cans.

"So, yeah," Mufson said. "A lot of different ways of interpreting the rat."

Some U.S. cities have canceled their Chinese New Year celebrations this year, owing to safety concerns with the spread of the new coronavirus beyond China. But in San Francisco, host to one of the oldest and largest Lunar New Year festivals and parades in the country, things are going ahead as planned.

Donna Ng has been attending the event for more than 30 years. She said she’s not about to stay home because of the coronavirus.

"I don't think it's going to affect the parade," Ng said. "We're talking thousands and thousands and thousands of people and only a handful are sick."

Fears about the spread of the virus have caused the cancelation of celebrations this year in cities of all sizes, like New York, Denver, Colorado and Elk Grove near Sacramento.

"I know there's a lot of concern right now," said San Francisco event organizer William Gee. "And I think there's a lot of confusion, maybe even some misinformation, depending on where you get it from."

Gee said his team has been working through community concerns about the spread of the virus, while at the same time maintaining a sense of perspective.

"Health officials still consider the San Francisco Bay Area to be at very, very low risk," Gee said. "There are some health officials that actually say there's a higher risk of contracting the flu rather than the coronavirus."

Gee said organizers aren't taking any special precautions for the event this weekend.