Protesters Say Trump's Acquittal in Impeachment Trial Is a 'Coverup'

After the Senate voted to acquit President Trump on both articles of impeachment, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, protesters took to the streets around the Bay Area early Wednesday evening.

Rallies organized by Nobody is Above the Law, a national coalition of progressive advocacy groups, were planned in San Francisco, Walnut Creek, San Rafael and Emeryville, among other places.

At the cable car turnaround at the corner of Powell and Market streets, a group of about 100 people gathered, waving signs reading, "Reject the Coverup" and chanting, "The senate has failed but the people will prevail."

"We will keep up the pressure on Republican lawmakers who enabled Trump's corruption," said Ryan Thomas, press secretary for Stand Up America, one of the members of the coalition.

Acquittal on the first article was 52-48, with Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah becoming the only senator to cross party lines. Trump was cleared of the second charge on a straight party-line vote, 53-47.

Christine Diehl, who wore a mask imitating President Trump said, "As much as I disagree with Mitt Romney, I respect that he stuck with his principles."

Nobody Is Above the Law's Thomas said that rallies were planned in 45 states and the District of Columbia.