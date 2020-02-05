WATCH LIVE: Trump on Brink of Acquittal by Senate

Senators will close the chapter on President Trump's Senate trial Wednesday, capping a months-long process that began with an impeachment inquiry in the House of Representatives, led to the president's impeachment and, ultimately, his likely acquittal.

At 1 p.m. PST, the Senate is set to vote on whether Trump should be convicted or acquitted of charges that he abused power and obstructed Congress. Ahead of the vote, senators have some time to give their own closing statements — up to 10 minutes each. Watch the floor proceedings live beginning at 6:30 a.m. PST.

The result was never in doubt. Republicans hold a comfortable majority in the chamber, and Democrats need 67 votes to remove the president from office. Most GOP senators are ardent supporters of the president.

Trump has called the entire process a "witch hunt" and did not acknowledge it in Tuesday night's State of the Union address to Congress, a speech where the audience of congressional lawmakers was as divided on the issue of impeachment as the citizens they represent.

At issue is Trump's July 25 phone call with Ukraine's newly elected president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Democrats say Trump tied the release of frozen military aid to Ukraine to an investigation of Joe Biden, the former vice president who is a Democratic presidential candidate. That forms the basis of the first article of impeachment: abuse of power.