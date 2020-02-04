What We Know About the App That Delayed Iowa's Caucus Results

The company said it will "apply the lessons learned in the future" and that it has "already corrected the underlying technology issue. We take these issues very seriously, and are committed to improving and evolving to support the Democratic Party's goal of modernizing its election processes."

The Iowa Democratic Party said it has determined "with certainty" that "the underlying data" via its new app "was sound." In a statement Tuesday morning, party chair Troy Price said the app was recording data accurately, but "it was reporting out only partial data" because of a "coding issue in the reporting system."

Party staff then turned to entering data manually, which took longer than expected, Price said.

Computer experts and caucus chairs said there was not enough training on using the app before Monday's caucuses, which are chaotic enough as it is.

"It appears in this case that the app was never really tested in a manner which came close to approximating the real mess of an election," Doug Jones, a computer science professor at the University of Iowa and a former caucus precinct leader, told NPR on Tuesday.

"Caucus chairs, in many cases, apparently were attempting to download and install the app on their phones on caucus night," he said. "That's extraordinarily difficult to do that kind of thing under pressure."

A report by NPR and Iowa Public Radio last month raised several concerns about the app. Cybersecurity experts interviewed by NPR said the party's decision to withhold the technical details of its app made it hard to have complete confidence in it.

"Drawing the blinds on the process leaves us, in the public, in a position where we can't even assess the competence of the people doing something on our behalf," Jones, the computer science professor, said then.

At the time, Price said he was confident in the party's contingency planning.