'He Made a Mistake': Ghost Ship Juror Speaks Out Ahead of Retrial

Almena remains in county jail in lieu of $750,000 bail as he awaits his second trial, which is scheduled to begin in early April.

"He has to be proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. And there was a lot of reasonable doubt as far as I’m concerned," Parker said.

She advised the jury in the retrial to "listen to everything."

"Take everything into account. And think with both your mind and your heart," said Parker, who was later spotted hugging Almena’s wife, Micah Allison, in the courthouse. "He has to live with this for the rest of his life, and to me that's a horrible sentence."

"He made a mistake, we all make mistakes,” Parker said.

During Friday's hearing, Tony Serra, Almena's defense attorney, filed a motion to unseal the names of the former jurors so his team could interview them in preparation for the retrial. Parker was one of at least five former jurors in the courtroom on Friday, four of whom consented to the request, according to Alameda County Superior Court Judge Trina Thompson.

Starting on April 6, Thompson said, she will bring in four panels of 80 potential jurors for a total pool of 320 potential jurors. Jury selection is expected to take at least a few weeks, with opening statements not likely to begin until late April, she said.

"Not a lot occurred today, but we want a trial," Serra said after Friday's hearing. "The prosecution wants a trial and a trial has been confirmed."

That means Almena won't consider the possibility of a plea agreement with prosecutors, he said, adding that a new attorney, Vincent Barrientos, will replace the defense’s second-chair attorney Brian Getz, who is unavailable for the retrial.