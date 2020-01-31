The 'Casual Corruption' Of San Francisco's Mohammed Nuru
The Bay

The 'Casual Corruption' Of San Francisco's Mohammed Nuru

Devin KatayamaAlan MontecilloEricka Cruz Guevarra
San Francisco Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru speaks to reporters during an event at the Transbay Terminal on Jan. 22, 2020. Gov. Gavin Newsom, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Montana Gov. Steve Bullock stand behind him. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

Mohammed Nuru has been in San Francisco city government for a long time. He was appointed to the Public Works department in 2000 by then-Mayor Willie Brown, and eventually became the director of that department in 2011.

Nuru has been accused of shady behavior at various times during his career. But on Monday, the FBI made it official when they charged him with public corruption and lying to investigators. So why is he getting arrested now?

Guest: Joe Eskenazi, editor and columnist for Mission Local

