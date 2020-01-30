A Busy Day Down at the Sign Shop . . .

With new signage for a "car-free Market Street" and a director at the center of a corruption scandal, it's been a busy couple of days for .

Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru was arrested on Monday for a wide variety of alleged schemes ranging from attempting to bribe a San Francisco International Airport official to getting city contractors to work on his vacation home for free.

Meanwhile, Public Works is at the forefront of a very ambitious effort to boot private automobiles from a large section of Market Street while encouraging bike, bus and pedestrian bliss.

And, yes, FBI vehicles will still be allowed on the car-free portion of Market Street.