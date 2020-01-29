Is Your Food Delivery Order Legit?
Devin Katayama, Sam Harnett, Ericka Cruz Guevarra, Alan Montecillo
Local restaurant owner Pim Techamuanvivit was surprised to find that her Michelin-starred restaurant was on food delivery apps like this one without her knowledge. (KQED/Ericka Cruz Guevarra)

On Saturday night, Pim Techamuanvivit got a phone call at Kin Khao, one of her restaurants. A customer wanted to know why his food hadn't been delivered.

But Kin Khao doesn't do delivery or takeout. So Pim was shocked when she found out that a page and menu for her Michelin-starred restaurant appeared on Seamless, GrubHub, and Yelp.

Pim's pages were eventually taken down, but she's not the only one who's experienced this. And in an era where tech companies are rushing to control the food delivery space, local chefs and restaurant owners can feel like they're losing control over their own businesses.

Guest: Sam Harnett, KQED Silicon Valley reporter

 

