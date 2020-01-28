Donald Trump Leads Pack in Social Media Ad Spending for Election 2020

Only two Democratic presidential candidates are anywhere near matching Trump's spending, but they trail by a wide margin in polls: Michael Bloomberg, with $34 million spent on Google and Facebook, and Tom Steyer, who paid almost $24 million.

Compare that to television, where Bloomberg and Steyer substantially outpace spending by President Trump and his allies. On both platforms, the other candidates fall far behind in terms of ad buys.

But analysts say you can expect the field of play to change dramatically once the March primary determines who the Democratic contender will be.

"The Democrats have a different challenge right now," said Betsy Hoover, co-founder of Higher Ground Labs, a political technology accelerator. "That's just the reality of a crowded primary."

"Trump and his campaign have been running a general election campaign and advertising program essentially since he was inaugurated in 2017," said Tara McGowan, co-founder and CEO of Acronym. The group runs a political action committee that plans to spend $75 million on digital advertising to counter Trump’s early spending advantage in 2020 battleground states.

We’ve made the decision to stop all political advertising on Twitter globally. We believe political message reach should be earned, not bought. Why? A few reasons…🧵 — jack 🌍🌏🌎 (@jack) October 30, 2019

That said, every U.S. president with an eye to reelection has used the bully pulpit of his office to garner free advertising by generating news. President Trump is no exception, but his capacity to use Twitter to generate conversation and controversy is unprecedented. That's despite the fact that the social media platform announced in October last year it would ban political ads.

The decision was relatively easy for Twitter to make since it doesn't get much of its money from political advertising. The story is different for Google and Facebook, both of which are built on advertising.