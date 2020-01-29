Stanford Coach Remembers Kobe Bryant's Commitment to Women's Basketball

Just last week, Bryant made headlines by calling for women to someday be allowed to compete in the NBA, alongside men.

"I think there are a couple of players who could play in the NBA right now, honestly," the Los Angeles Lakers legend said in an interview with CNN, listing WNBA stars Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore and Elena Delle Donne as fit for the task. "There's a lot of players with a lot of skill that could do it," he said.

VanDerveer said her players might remember Bryant best for his incredible work ethic. "I think it inspired a lot of young players to work really hard and be in the gym and to hone your craft."

Before one of their games last season against UCLA, VanDerveer said the team received a motivational phone call from Bryant, who offered his advice on staying focused.

"You’ll hit true brilliance when you play really, really hard and you also have the tactics to go along with it," Bryant told the team.