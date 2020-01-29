Stanford Coach Remembers Kobe Bryant's Commitment to Women's Basketball

For Stanford women's basketball coach Tara VanDerveer, Kobe Bryant was not only an NBA superstar who transformed the game, he was also a staunch supporter of women's basketball.
Bryant's daughter, Gianna, who was among the nine passengers killed in the Jan. 26 helicopter crash near Los Angeles, was already a known entity: a rising basketball star who planned to carry on her father's legacy, with dreams of playing in the WNBA. She, along with Kobe and two other teammates, were headed to a youth basketball tournament that day.