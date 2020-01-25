Judge Could Tie Bonuses for PG&E Execs to Utility's Wildfire Safety Performance

The federal judge overseeing PG&E's criminal probation for a 2016 pipeline safety conviction is suggesting he may restrict the bonuses the company awards its managers and allow incentives only when the utility meets its state-mandated wildfire safety goals.

In a brief order issued Friday, U.S. District Judge William Alsup challenged PG&E to show him why future pay incentives for executives should not be contingent on meeting the safety goals.

Alsup is overseeing PG&E's probation for a conviction arising from the 2010 San Bruno gas pipeline disaster. He has focused his attention for the past year on the company's electrical system and its role in starting a string of catastrophic wildfires.

Last year, the judge set full compliance with state laws on the clearance between trees and power lines as a new condition of PG&E's probation. He also directed the company to meet all the goals set out in a wildfire mitigation plan it filed with the California Public Utilities Commission.

In a reply earlier this month to queries from the judge, the utility argued it was not possible to certify it's in "perfect" compliance with the laws on keeping power lines clear of trees. The company also conceded it had fallen short of goals set in a state-ordered wildfire mitigation plan.