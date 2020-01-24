Trump Administration Threatens California Over Insurance Abortion Mandate

California lawmakers and abortion advocates quickly responded to the notice. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom alluded to the political overtones of the announcement and the Republican administration's ongoing feud with California on numerous issues in denying that the state is doing anything wrong.

"Despite a federal opinion four years ago confirming California's compliance with the Weldon amendment, the Trump administration would rather rile up its base to score cheap political points and risk access to care for millions than do what's right," Newsom said in a statement, referring to the Obama administration's decision to reject a similar challenge to the state's mandate. "California will continue to protect a woman's right to choose, and we won't back down from defending reproductive freedom for everybody."

Attorney General Xavier Becerra said Trump was "using the official levers of government to advance his political agenda."

“Women’s health should never be dangled as bait for the sake of political grandstanding," he said in a statement.

The move, said Jodi Hicks, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California, was "the same tired tactic we have seen from the Trump Administration in its attempts to restrict and ban access to abortion."

"Access to abortion is law of the land and California will not back down in our fight to defend and expand, not ban, access to abortion,” she said.