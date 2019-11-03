'No More': Trump Threatens to Cut Funding for California Wildfires

One of the most recent California issues challenged by the Trump administration was whether or not the state can set its own greenhouse gas emissions and fuel economy standards.

A few days after revoking the state's right, the Environmental Protection Agency threatened to withhold federal highway funds if the state doesn't improve air quality.

General Motors, Fiat Chrysler,Toyota and the Association of Global Automakers, announced they plan to intervene in a lawsuit filed by the Environmental Defense Fund against Trump's administration, which is planning to roll back pollution and gas mileage standards that took effect under the Obama administration.

During a September visit to California, the president alleged that used needles and other waste from San Francisco’s homeless population is flowing through storm drains into the ocean.

"They're in total violation — we're going to be giving them a notice very soon," Trump told reporters on Air Force One as he returned to Washington from the visit. "They have to clean it up. We can't have our cities going to hell."

With information from KQED's Marisa Lagos, Kevin Stark and Jon Brooks.