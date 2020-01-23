Grassroots Campaigns Ramp Up for Democratic Candidates
Grassroots Campaigns Ramp Up for Democratic Candidates

KQED News Staff
Lena Cole is a volunteer with the Joe Biden campaign. She joined others for a "Biden Bootcamp" inside a union hall in L.A.'s Historic Filipinotown neighborhood on January 18, 2020. (Saul Gonzalez/KQED)

State Public Health Officials Brace for Coronavirus

An outbreak of coronavirus in China has killed at least 17 people and sickened hundreds more. Although the LA County Department of Public Health says the risk of the virus spreading to people in LA is currently very low, public health officials across the state are taking precautions.
Reporter: Robert Garrova, KPCC

Some Families Separated at the Border Reunite

Hundreds of migrant parents were separated from their children at the U.S. Mexico border and then deported without their children under the Trump administration’s zero tolerance policy. Now, some of those parents are returning to cities like Los Angeles and reuniting with their kids because of a federal judge’s order.  Farida Jhabvala Romero spoke with one dad, as he waited to board his flight to LAX at the airport in Guatemala  City.
Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED

Newsom Says PG&Es Plan Doesn't Cut It

Governor Gavin Newsom is warning Pacific Gas and Electric that the utility’s current plan for exiting bankruptcy isn’t good enough to get the state’s approval. And this isn’t the first time the Governor as warned the utility
Reporter: Marisa Lagos, KQED 

SF Prosecutors Will No Longer Seek Cash Bail

San Francisco prosecutors will no longer seek cash bail as a condition for a defendant's release before trial. That’s long been a goal of the city’s new District Attorney, Chesa Boudin.
Reporter: Mina Kim, KQED

State Defends Women in Discrimination Lawsuit

State regulators are intervening in a 10 million dollar settlement proposal between the popular Los Angeles video game maker Riot Games and former female employees. Their concern? The dollar amount may not be big enough.
Reporter: Tiffany Camhi, KQED

As presidential candidates accelerate their grassroots campaigns in California, Saul Gonzalez visits a couple of Los Angeles organizing events to see and hear what street-level politicking looks like. He also talks to fired-up volunteer supporters.

