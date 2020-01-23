Newsom Rips PG&E Plan to Exit Bankruptcy

Gov. Gavin Newsom is once again warning PG&E that its current plan for exiting bankruptcy isn’t good enough to get the state’s approval — a sign-off the utility needs in order to access a new $21 billion state insurance fund aimed at keeping it out of bankruptcy going forward.

In a court filing Wednesday, Newsom's lawyers wrote that PG&E hasn’t changed its plan since the governor first raised concerns about it in December.

“I certainly will not be supporting their current proposal,” Newsom said at an event Wednesday in San Francisco. “They've got to step up their governance. They've got to step up their safety investment.”

PG&E, the state's largest utility, filed for bankruptcy protection last January, insisting it was the only path available to survive the billions of dollars in potential liabilities from a series of deadly wildfires, some of which were likely sparked by its own power infrastructure.

Shortly after Newsom's office filed the brief, PG&E released a statement saying the company will work on a new plan aimed at assuaging the governor's concerns.