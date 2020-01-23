China Halts Outbound Flights From Wuhan as Coronavirus Spreads; Status of Flights to SFO Unclear
Audrey Garces
Chinese state media said the city of Wuhan is stopping outbound flights as the country battles the spread of a new coronavirus virus. (Roslan Rahman/AFP via Getty Images)

Chinese state media said the city of Wuhan is stopping outbound flights as the country battles the spread of a new coronavirus that has sickened hundreds and killed 17.

This comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Tuesday the first detection of the virus in the U.S. in a man who had returned from Wuhan before the CDC initiated public health screenings at five U.S. airports, including Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and San Francisco International Airport (SFO).

SFO is expecting one flight to arrive from Wuhan on Thursday at 10:55 a.m. As of publication time, the airport had not yet been informed if that flight was canceled, said SFO spokesperson Doug Yakel.

State officials have shut down all transportation into and out of Wuhan, including the airport and train stations. Buses, subways, ferries and long-distance shuttle buses were also temporarily halted. The state-owned People's Daily newspaper said no one would be allowed to leave the city, while the government press office Xinhua News Agency said people would not be permitted to leave without a specific reason.

Symptoms of the illness include fever, coughing and difficulty breathing.

Some patients in Wuhan were linked to Wuhan South China Seafood City, a market that has been identified as a possible source for the current outbreak, but more cases have been identified since the market's closure on Jan. 1. According to a CDC alert, this indicates that "some person-to-person spread is occurring, though it’s unclear how easily this virus is spreading between people."

What's Going on at SFO?

The CDC's public health screenings, which began Jan. 17 at SFO and four other U.S. airports, include a symptom questionnaire and a temperature check, according to Martin Cetron, the CDC's director for the division of global migration and quarantine, in a press briefing Tuesday. Travelers that are showing symptoms are further evaluated.

Flights regularly arrive at SFO directly from Wuhan on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays every week, according to SFO's Yakel. During the past year, an average of 150 passengers arrived on each nonstop flight from Wuhan to San Francisco, according to the airport.

The next inbound flight from Wuhan, China Southern Airlines 659, is scheduled to depart Wednesday at 11:20 p.m. California time and to arrive Thursday morning at 10:55 a.m.

As of publication time, Yakel said he did not know whether that flight would be allowed to depart, nor how long outbound flights from Wuhan would be suspended.

The CDC said Tuesday that 1,200 passengers from Wuhan have been screened since Jan. 17 at SFO, LAX and John F. Kennedy airports. No individuals carrying the virus have yet been detected through these screenings.

The first U.S. case of coronavirus was confirmed in a man who had returned from Wuhan on an indirect flight on Jan. 15 and was not experiencing symptoms at the time. After the patient sought medical care, the CDC conducted lab testing that confirmed the diagnosis.

There is currently no vaccine for the virus, which requires a lab test to confirm. The CDC hopes to make testing faster and more accessible by sharing the test with partners across the country and worldwide in the coming days and weeks.

The World Health Organization said it had put off deciding whether to declare the outbreak a global health emergency and asked its expert committee to continue their meeting for a second day Thursday. The organization defines a global emergency as an “extraordinary event” that constitutes a risk to other countries and requires a coordinated international response.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

