Efficacy of SFO Screenings for New Virus Questioned

Chinese state media is reporting that flights leaving Wuhan, China will be canceled starting Thursday morning, in response to the virus thought to have originated in that city. The goal is to stop the spread of the bug, a newly discovered coronavirus that has sickened more than 500 people and killed at least 17 in China. Public health officials are calling it the novel coronavirus.
On Tuesday, U.S. authorities announced the first domestic case in Washington state, and public health officials are still conducting health screenings for passengers flying to the U.S. from Wuhan. The screenings began during the weekend at San Francisco International Airport, as well as at Los Angeles International Airport and New York City's John F. Kennedy and LaGuardia airports..
Dr. Martin Cetron, director for the Division of Global Migration and Quarantine for the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, says entry screening is a good precautionary measure. At the same time, he acknowledged that “no system is foolproof.”
The World Health Organization, by contrast, recommends against traveler screening. “It is generally considered that entry screening offers little benefit, while requiring considerable resources,” WHO officials said in a Jan. 10 release .
Josh Michaud, associate director for Global Health Policy at the Kaiser Family Foundation, compares airport screening to seeking a needle in a haystack.