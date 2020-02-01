'Dreaming the Golden State' With The California Report Magazine (Part Two)
The California Report Magazine

'Dreaming the Golden State' With The California Report Magazine (Part Two)

28 min
KQED News Staff
In November 2019, The California Report Magazine held a live event at the Brava Theater in San Francisco. (Courtesy of Alain McLaughlin)

In late November, The California Report Magazine held a night of live storytelling that explored stories about California dreams found, and lost, and whether that dream is still alive. In Part Two, hear selected highlights from the event, "Dreaming the Golden State," held at the Brava Theater in San Francisco. You can listen to part one of our program here.

Letter to My California Dreamer: Discovering My True Self in Modesto

Toni Rodriguez of Modesto performs his 'Letter to My California Dreamer' that he wrote to himself, live on stage at San Francisco's Brava Theater. (Courtesy of Alain McLaughlin)

As part of the show's "Letter to My California Dreamer" series, several listeners shared what they had written to the first person in their family who moved to the Golden State with a dream. For Toni Rodriguez, that person was himself. He wrote a letter to the kid from the Bronx who dreamed of moving west and surfing with the Beach Boys. After arriving in California, he was able to find and live as his true self.

Her Double Life

My Linh Le performs a dance titled 'Underwater.' (Courtesy of Alain McLaughlin)

My Linh Le has been lying to her family about who she really is for decades. Growing up, her Vietnamese immigrant parents were extremely strict and prone to rage. So she didn't tell them when she decided to switch her major from biochemistry to dance. As My Linh told reporter April Dembosky, she's had to take some big steps to cover up her double life, and she has her reasons.

Letter to My California Dreamer: Finding Home and Harvest in Salinas

Sandra Barocio reads a letter she wrote to her big brother, Humberto. (Courtesy of Alain McLaughlin)

Sandra Barocio of Moss Beach wrote a letter to the family member who brought her to California, her older brother, Humberto. She remembers making the long drive north from Mexico in the family’s brown Dodge Polara, and how she and her parents and siblings had to sleep under a tree, until Humberto found them shelter. Fifty-two year later, she wants to thank him for delivering their family safely to the Golden State.

Daps and Hugs: I'm Moving Out of Oakland

Pendarvis Harshaw, host of KQED's arts and culture podcast 'Rightnowish' describes leaving his hometown. (Courtesy of Alain McLaughlin)

Pendarvis Harshaw is a cultural icon in his own right, with deep roots in Oakland. He's also the host of KQED's "Rightnowish" podcast, which explores how Bay Area identity shapes the artists who live and create there. At the event, Pen describes the weekend he moved away from his home town.

Letter to My California Dreamer: Pursuing the Next Great American Novel

Tai Moses reads a letter to her father, who moved to California with dreams of becoming a writer. (Courtesy of Alain McLaughlin)

The last "Letter to My California Dreamer" was read by Tai Moses. She wrote to her father, who crossed the country from Coney Island to Los Angeles, with his portable typewriter in hand.

Mike Marshall Gets a Second Chance

R&B singer Mike Marshall performs "I Love Music." (Courtesy of Alain McLaughlin)

You may recognize Mike Marshall's voice, even if you don't know his name. The R&B singer wasn't always credited for his hits, and he struggled for many years with addiction. Now he's starting to get the recognition he deserves and a second chance. His music has recently been featured in the films "Us" and "The Last Black Man in San Francisco." Mike  Marshall closed out our event with a live performance.

