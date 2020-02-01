'Dreaming the Golden State' With The California Report Magazine (Part Two)

In late November, The California Report Magazine held a night of live storytelling that explored stories about California dreams found, and lost, and whether that dream is still alive. In Part Two, hear selected highlights from the event, "Dreaming the Golden State," held at the Brava Theater in San Francisco. You can listen to part one of our program here.

Letter to My California Dreamer: Discovering My True Self in Modesto

As part of the show's "Letter to My California Dreamer" series, several listeners shared what they had written to the first person in their family who moved to the Golden State with a dream. For Toni Rodriguez, that person was himself. He wrote a letter to the kid from the Bronx who dreamed of moving west and surfing with the Beach Boys. After arriving in California, he was able to find and live as his true self.

Her Double Life

My Linh Le has been lying to her family about who she really is for decades. Growing up, her Vietnamese immigrant parents were extremely strict and prone to rage. So she didn't tell them when she decided to switch her major from biochemistry to dance. As My Linh told reporter April Dembosky, she's had to take some big steps to cover up her double life, and she has her reasons.

Letter to My California Dreamer: Finding Home and Harvest in Salinas

Sandra Barocio of Moss Beach wrote a letter to the family member who brought her to California, her older brother, Humberto. She remembers making the long drive north from Mexico in the family’s brown Dodge Polara, and how she and her parents and siblings had to sleep under a tree, until Humberto found them shelter. Fifty-two year later, she wants to thank him for delivering their family safely to the Golden State.